GROMMELS Brings Colorful Adventure to The Drama Factory in February 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grommels comes to THE DRAMA FACTORY, Created, Directed and Performed by Angelique Filter and Robert Hindley, Stage-Managed by Jeanne-Marié Koekemoer, and Facilitated by Amelda Brand. Performances run 7-14 February.

A big grey wall surrounds a small grey world. Colour is just a memory… a dream. This is the world of Bluegrommel and Yellowgrommel – the last two colours left. Yellowgrommel catches sunlight. Bluegrommel catches rain. Until a day arrives that is unlike any other Grommel day… What happens when the wall between us starts to turn? What happens when opposites truly find each other, in a moment of magic? Join us on a playful journey of discovery where beauty and joy is found in quiet simplicity, and where nature's hopeful colours can grow again… If you just open your eyes.

Without saying a word, the Grommels seek to rekindle connection between one another and the natural world, leaving audiences with a lasting sense of curiosity, playfulness and wonder.

Grommels grew out of a process-driven collaboration between Angelique Filter and Robert Hindley, with its debut at KKNK in 2025, where it received a Kanna Award for Best Children's Theatre. It was further honoured with an Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival. The Grommels have also toured to Woordfees, Aardklop and the Vrystaat Kunstefees, and are hoping to see more of the world in 2026.

Biographies

Robert Hindley is an actor and Applied Theatre practitioner with a BA and Honours from Stellenbosch University. He has led and faciltated corporate and community-based theatre projects across the Western Cape, using Applied Theatre to empower diverse groups. He has earned multiple awards and a Fleur du Cap nomination for his work as an actor. His work spans stage and screen, with a special interest in clowning and children's theatre.

Angelique Filter is an award-winning actress and theatre-maker, who completed her Honours in Applied Theatre at Stellenbosch University. She is passionate about theatre's role in fostering human connection through shared emotional vulnerability and laughter. In 2023, for the Première Theatre Festival, she wrote, collaboratively directed and acted in the winning tragicomedic production: The Old Man Who Thought He Had a Dog. Angelique won the Kanna for Best Upcoming Artist at KKNK and received a Kanna nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Angelique was further honoured with the Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for Most Promising Student of 2024.