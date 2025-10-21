 tracker
Riaad Moosa Returns to Durban This December

Performances run 12 – 14 December 2025.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Riaad Moosa Returns to Durban This December Image
South Africa's favourite doctor, Riaad Moosa, is bringing the laughs to Durban this festive season! The award-winning comedian returns to the province for his brand-new stand-up show, What's the Point? at the Izulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino - the perfect dose of comedy to wrap up the year on a high note.

Known to fans as 'The Comedy Doctor', Riaad Moosa brings his signature blend of wit, wisdom and hilarity to the stage in this laugh-out-loud interrogation of life's biggest (and smallest) questions. From the chaos of the world to the madness of everyday moments, Riaad hilariously asks: What's the point of it all?

With his trademark intelligence and charm, Riaad dissects life's confusion, chaos, and contradictions - from personal anecdotes to global absurdities - offering audiences a comedic masterclass in finding humour amidst the madness. What's the Point? is a laugh-a-minute exploration of modern life that's thought-provoking, relatable, and downright funny.

“Life is so unpredictable these days.  It's confusing, funny, frustrating and fascinating all at once. I think sometimes the only way to make sense of it all is to laugh,” shares Moosa.

Wrap up your year with laughter and join Riaad Moosa for a comedy experience that will leave you thinking, chuckling - and realising that maybe, that's the point! Visit to book your tickets.



