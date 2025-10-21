Riaad Moosa Returns to Durban This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Africa's favourite doctor, Riaad Moosa, is bringing the laughs to Durban this festive season! The award-winning comedian returns to the province for his brand-new stand-up show, What's the Point? at the Izulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino - the perfect dose of comedy to wrap up the year on a high note.

Known to fans as 'The Comedy Doctor', Riaad Moosa brings his signature blend of wit, wisdom and hilarity to the stage in this laugh-out-loud interrogation of life's biggest (and smallest) questions. From the chaos of the world to the madness of everyday moments, Riaad hilariously asks: What's the point of it all?

With his trademark intelligence and charm, Riaad dissects life's confusion, chaos, and contradictions - from personal anecdotes to global absurdities - offering audiences a comedic masterclass in finding humour amidst the madness. What's the Point? is a laugh-a-minute exploration of modern life that's thought-provoking, relatable, and downright funny.

“Life is so unpredictable these days. It's confusing, funny, frustrating and fascinating all at once. I think sometimes the only way to make sense of it all is to laugh,” shares Moosa.

Wrap up your year with laughter and join Riaad Moosa for a comedy experience that will leave you thinking, chuckling - and realising that maybe, that's the point! Visit to book your tickets.