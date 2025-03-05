Riaad Moosa Brings WHAT'S THE POINT to Monte in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor, Dr Riaad Moosa, is back with his brand-new comedy show, "What's the Point?". Known as “The Comedy Doctor” for seamlessly blending medicine with humour, Riaad takes audiences on a hilarious and thought-provoking journey as he grapples with the absurdity of life and the chaotic state of the world.

In “What's the Point?”, Riaad muses about the meaning of life, our purpose for being here, and the seemingly random nature of existence. With his signature blend of wit and charm, Riaad delivers what he calls “a lame attempt at being funny and philosophical” – but audiences can be sure to expect nothing less than a masterclass in comedy from one of South Africa's most beloved performers.

The show will run at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino in Johannesburg from 16th to 27th April 2025, offering fans the perfect remedy to kick off the new year with laughter.

Tickets are available now on Webtickets, so don't miss out on this opportunity to see Dr Riaad Moosa live as he hilariously ponders life's biggest (and smallest) questions. After all, in a world that doesn't always make sense, maybe the point is to just sit back, laugh, and enjoy the ride.

