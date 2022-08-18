Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE SHELL SINGER Is an Artistic Exploration of A Raw Nerve

Review: THE SHELL SINGER Is an Artistic Exploration of A Raw Nerve

Written and directed by Marianna le Roux and starring Imke du Toit

South Africa News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

I should start with a disclaimer that THE SHELL SINGER is part of the Women's Month Festival that I am co-producing at The Drama Factory. However, I have had nothing to do with the creation of this play. I can say, though, that one of the great things about organising a festival is that you get to bring shows of all genres and styles right to you. THE SHELL SINGER was one such show and I'm glad I got the chance to see it and give it a review.

THE SHELL SINGER isn't a traditional play. It's styled more towards spoken word, with an element of stream of consciousness storytelling and plenty of physical theatre. In the write-up, playwright and director Marianna le Roux says this piece "explodes from a scream 'Where are you?'" - an intriguing concept.

Actress Imke du Toit throws herself into the piece body and soul. Everything about her physicality and her voice says that this character is completely immersed in the turmoil of this nightmare landscape conjured up by the character's mind. The unnamed character is thrashing about in a dream state, trying to deal with an extreme loss of her twin, which she calls her "other heart". In this state, she moves between the happiness of being close to him in the womb and the raw emotions that she feels when they're separated at birth.

THE SHELL SINGER was inspired by Le Roux's personal trauma of when she discovered as a grown up that she had lost her twin brother when they were born. This piece is all about the broken-ness that she felt from the betrayal of her birth parents - they were satanists and had actually murdered her twin brother.

The background to this play is a remarkable story and you can see and feel the raw nerves that are fraying from the impact of this loss as the actress opens herself up to the emotions so honestly. However, the play itself doesn't feel like it's fully developed yet. I was waiting for more progression from the story, which never came. The character also felt like she had no journey, she was simply stuck in this moment of turmoil.

THE SHELL SINGER is raw and Imke du Toit is something to watch as she totally immerses herself in the role. I look forward to seeing where this production goes and what else will come from Marianna Productions.

Photo credit: Supplied

THE SHELL SINGER is on at The Drama Factory as part of the Women's Month Festival, in association with F Creations. Their second and final performance in the festival is on Sunday 21 August at 3pm. Tickets are R140 and can be bought at thedramafactory.co.za. To find out about future performances, follow Marianna Productions on Instagram.





From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to do... (read more about this author)


Review: Sophie Joans is hilarious and captivating in ÎLEReview: Sophie Joans is hilarious and captivating in ÎLE
August 17, 2022

I’d heard a lot about ÎLE after its highly successful run at the National Arts Festival earlier this year. It won a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award and audiences had raved about it. So, it’s safe to say that my expectations were high, and the show did not disappoint.
Review: Cape Town City Ballet brings the romance of ROMEO AND JULIET to the ArtscapeReview: Cape Town City Ballet brings the romance of ROMEO AND JULIET to the Artscape
August 7, 2022

Cape Town City Ballet's rendition of ROMEO AND JULIET is a rich tapestry of music, dance, colour and emotion. The score is exquisite, and it was an absolute treat to have it played live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under internationally renowned guest conductor Jonathan Lo. A live orchestra paired with ballet always makes my heart sing.
Review: A DOUBLE BILL from LAMTA is Clever and Hilarious at Theatre On The BayReview: A DOUBLE BILL from LAMTA is Clever and Hilarious at Theatre On The Bay
July 30, 2022

For their 2022 acting showcase, LAMTA offered audiences a very clever DOUBLE BILL. In the first half of the evening, we saw Anton Chekov’s classic THE SEAGULL. After interval, we were treated to STUPID F@CKING BIRD – a parody of the former written by Aaron Posner. I honestly had such a laugh throughout both one-act plays.
Review: Fiona Coyne's award-winning CAREFUL is on at Milnerton PlayhouseReview: Fiona Coyne's award-winning CAREFUL is on at Milnerton Playhouse
July 16, 2022

The characters in CAREFUL are really well-rounded and the story develops in a very clever way. I enjoyed this offering from Milnerton Players and it was great to be back at this lovely theatre after two years.
Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is an explosion of joy on the Baxter Flipside stageReview: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is an explosion of joy on the Baxter Flipside stage
July 13, 2022

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is a joyous expression of music and dance from start to finish. It’s feel-good musical theatre at its best and this production from Wêla Kapela is just wonderful. I had a blast in the audience from the moment I walked into the auditorium.