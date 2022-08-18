Review: THE SHELL SINGER Is an Artistic Exploration of A Raw Nerve

I should start with a disclaimer that THE SHELL SINGER is part of the Women's Month Festival that I am co-producing at The Drama Factory. However, I have had nothing to do with the creation of this play. I can say, though, that one of the great things about organising a festival is that you get to bring shows of all genres and styles right to you. THE SHELL SINGER was one such show and I'm glad I got the chance to see it and give it a review.

THE SHELL SINGER isn't a traditional play. It's styled more towards spoken word, with an element of stream of consciousness storytelling and plenty of physical theatre. In the write-up, playwright and director Marianna le Roux says this piece "explodes from a scream 'Where are you?'" - an intriguing concept.

Actress Imke du Toit throws herself into the piece body and soul. Everything about her physicality and her voice says that this character is completely immersed in the turmoil of this nightmare landscape conjured up by the character's mind. The unnamed character is thrashing about in a dream state, trying to deal with an extreme loss of her twin, which she calls her "other heart". In this state, she moves between the happiness of being close to him in the womb and the raw emotions that she feels when they're separated at birth.

THE SHELL SINGER was inspired by Le Roux's personal trauma of when she discovered as a grown up that she had lost her twin brother when they were born. This piece is all about the broken-ness that she felt from the betrayal of her birth parents - they were satanists and had actually murdered her twin brother.

The background to this play is a remarkable story and you can see and feel the raw nerves that are fraying from the impact of this loss as the actress opens herself up to the emotions so honestly. However, the play itself doesn't feel like it's fully developed yet. I was waiting for more progression from the story, which never came. The character also felt like she had no journey, she was simply stuck in this moment of turmoil.

THE SHELL SINGER is raw and Imke du Toit is something to watch as she totally immerses herself in the role. I look forward to seeing where this production goes and what else will come from Marianna Productions.

Photo credit: Supplied

THE SHELL SINGER is on at The Drama Factory as part of the Women's Month Festival, in association with F Creations. Their second and final performance in the festival is on Sunday 21 August at 3pm. Tickets are R140 and can be bought at thedramafactory.co.za. To find out about future performances, follow Marianna Productions on Instagram.