Review: Daniel Anderson is delightful as THE TRAMP at the Artscape

When you think of classic Hollywood, there are probably two images that come to mind instantly - Marilyn Monroe in that white dress and Charlie Chaplin in his silent films. It's the latter image and icon of the golden age of Hollywood that is explored so beautifully in Wela Kapela's latest production, THE TRAMP.

This production is a beautiful journey through the life of Charlie Chaplin using both song and narrative storytelling, and it's all told through the eyes of his most famous character, The Tramp. For me, using this character to reflect on the human being's life is an excellent choice. The Tramp is so visually iconic and so many equate this character with the real person. In this production, The Tramp acts as an imaginary Best Friend to Charlie Chaplin - he was there from the early days and can stand on the outside and reflect on the life that was lived. It makes the story personal and intimate, while still having that outside perspective.

Performer Daniel Anderson absolutely oozes charm, warmth, wit and mischief as he acts and sings his way through the show. The character of the The Tramp that he creates is delightful and you warm to him immediately. A lot of very careful work has gone into this piece, by both Anderson and director Amanda Bothma, to recreate the exaggerated mannerisms and magic of this iconic character while still ensuring that he is entirely human and completely relatable.

Of course, this is not strictly a one-person show in my opinion. It's impossible to review it or talk about it without mentioning Paul Ferreira who accompanies the performance on the piano. He plays throughout, giving depth to poignant moments and punctuating the comedy. Anderson and Ferreira play off each other seamlessly and clearly have a great understanding of both the production and each other. That connection brings the performance to a whole new level.

I also loved the inclusion of the projected visuals, which brought classic moments from Chaplin's films to life while being spoken about. They were also used to bring emphasis and meaning to the story being told. I particularly loved The Tramp's big entrance onto the stage!

THE TRAMP is on at the Artscape until 11 October, and it's one you definitely want to catch if you love a good story that's told well and beautifully performed music. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Daniel Rutland Manners

