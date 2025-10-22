PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Make South Africa Premiere Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step back into the late ’80s as one of Hollywood’s most cherished love stories, Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to life for the first time in South Africa in 2026, making its debut at Artscape, Cape Town on 18 March followed by a season at Montecasino’s Teatro from 24 April.

Don’t miss the Early Bird special 20% discount offer across all price ranges for bookings made from 22 October and throughout the month of November 2025, valid only for all Wednesday and Thursday performances. Limited tickets available.

Brimming with warmth, humour, and romance, this dazzling stage adaptation of the classic 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere unites the very best of Hollywood, Broadway, and pop music by Grammy-Award winning composer and lyricist Bryan Adams. “I went to see it last year and it blew me away!” said Bryan Adams in a Variety article. The musical includes "Oh, Pretty Woman", the Roy Orbison and Bill Dee hit that inspired the film, alongside an original score of ballads, pop, and rock-influenced showpieces.

When fate brings together unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward, they take a leap of faith - on each other, and on love. This uplifting, joy-filled stage adaptation of the beloved film combines love, laughter, nostalgia and chart-topping songs to make each performance an enjoyable trip down memory lane.

This internationally acclaimed musical made its Broadway premiere in 2018 and went on to break box office records while enjoying acclaimed runs in the West End and tours across North America and Europe.

Produced by leading local producer and promoter, Showtime Management in association with Crossroads Live North America, Pretty Woman: The Musical will feature an all-South African cast, crew and band working under a combined local and international creative team. Full casting details to be announced.

“This timeless story has captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and soon local theatre-goers will experience the unforgettable songs, dazzling performances, and all the romance, humour and heart that made the film a classic. We can’t wait to share this magical production with audiences in South Africa and see them fall in love all over again.” says Hazel Feldman of Showtime Management.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, the original creators of the movie; songs by Bryan Adams & Jim Vallance; and direction & choreography by Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell.