New Production Of Classic Stories To Inspire Young Minds This Summer

A brand new production inspired by classic stories is set to delight audiences of all ages this summer.

What Did the Fox Say? is an exciting new anthology series stage production inspired by Aesop's fables Reynard the Fox.

What Did the Fox Say? brings new life to these timeless characters, using multiple mediums such as puppetry and song in a clever and playful way, to amuse young and old alike.

What Did the Fox Say? is an initiative sponsored by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and The Drama Factory.

The first episode in the series, The Feast Of The King Of Beasts will be presented at The Drama Factory from Saturday 21 January until Saturday 5 February with performances at 10am and 11.30am.

The series is written, created and performed by Anoecha Krüger and Marelize Viljoen, who have both worked extensively with The Loft Puppet Company, specialising in puppetry, theatre making and writing stories.

Marelize has also created work for TV and festivals such as Woordfees, KKNK and the Suidooster Festival as well as the ATKV Tienertoneel. Anoecha made her professional debut in Christiaan Olwagen's Die Huis van Bernarda Alba and has also worked with educational theatre company arepp: Theatre for Life. For her role in Kanya Viljoen's RAAK, she received the award for Best upcoming artist at the 2019 kykNET Fiëstas.

Direction for the production is by Margot Wood. Margot holds a Master`s degree in Children`s Theatre (US) and studied puppetry at The Puppetmongers (Canada) and through UConn school of puppetry. She has directed numerous productions for children and lectures in Educational Drama and Theatre.

What Did the Fox Say? - the story: King Noble the Lion has invited all the animals to the kingdom for a feast! No one ever sees the king so it is a big occasion for everyone and they are all expected to be there to pay their respects. Creatures from far and wide are excitedly getting ready, preening their feathers and fluffing their tails....all except one! Reynard the Fox has many enemies and they are all waiting to pounce on him...his crime? Simply being a fox and, as such, too clever for his own good! Will his cousin Grimbert the Badger be able to save him?

Come and enjoy this enchanting adventure with other colourful characters such as Tibert the Cat, Bruin the Bear and Chanticleer the Rooster. There will also be a fun colouring-in component included in the show.

"We are excited to be presenting a brand new stage interpretation of these classic stories," says Sue Diepeveen, founder of The Drama Factory. "It's never too early to experience the magic of live performance, so gather your children, nieces, nephews and friends for this fun, interactive theatre outing."

Performance dates for What Did The Fox Say? Episode one: The Feast Of The King Of Beasts are:

Saturday 22 January @10am and @11.30 am

Saturday 29 January @10am and @11.30 am

Saturday 5 February @10am and @11.30 am

Tickets cost R50 and R40 per ticket for groups of five or more.

Recommended age: 3 to 8 years.

Book securely online with a credit card at www.thedramafactory.co.za