Mzansi Ballet Presents THE ABBA SHOW - A CINDERELLA STORY at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

Mzansi Ballet presents The ABBA Show - A Cinderella Story, on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 27 May - 19 June.

Come and see Mzansi Ballet's spectacular new family friendly The ABBA Show - A Cinderella Story. A modern telling of the classic tale of Cinderella set to the timeless music of ABBA, featuring world-class choreography by Angela Revie, Xola Willie and Michael Revie.

With out-of-this-world costumes and sets designed by Fashion designer extraordinaire, David Hutt.

Starring special guest - the fabulous Cathy Specific, and a cast of world class dancers that includes Angela Revie, Xola Willie, Michael Revie, Aviwe November, Veronica Louw, Tsebang Sipambo and Alison Sischy amongst others.

Come dressed in your ABBA regalia to compete and be crowned on-stage as best dressed in the ball.