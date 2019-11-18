Music Gold Medallist Heads For Whale Country

The 2019 gold medallist of the National Youth Music Competition (NYMC), Jordan Brooks, 16, visits Hermanus on Sunday 24 November 2019, giving a recital at the Civic Centre as the guest of Overstrand Arts Kunste (OAK). It starts at 15:30.

The talented violinist and the concertmaster of the Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (CPYO) clinched the sought after NYMC crown on 12 October, following a gruelling week-long competition over four rounds. This year only 17 musicians were selected for the prestigious annual competition.

He will perform seven works by well-known composers, including South African composer Peter Klatzow's Sonata for Solo Violin, accompanied by consummate pianist, Tertia Visser-Downie. The other six composers include Ludwig van Beethoven, Francesco Maria Veracini and Maurice Ravel - his favourite composer.

Apart from the R30 000-first prize and the gold medal, Jordan also bagged R5 000 as the winner of the strings category, plus R4 000 for the best performance of a concerto in the final round and R2 500 for best performance of a South African work in any round of the national competition.

The OAK, a local community-driven initiative, this year celebrates a decade of bringing local and international musicians to the Hermanus stage. Brooks' invitation is part of his NYMC-prize. The initiative also sponsors the R12 500-second prize of the competition.

"My last exam for the school year is on 19 November and I feel excited about the Hermanus recital, putting the cherry on top of a rewarding 2019. Yes, there are some positive butterflies on the stomach," he admits. "But the Hermanus audience can expect a concert of wonderful music by two musicians."

He is from Fairways in Cape Town's southern suburbs and plays on a violin, loaned to him by the internationally-known Avigail Bushakewitz. "Apart from the amazing sound of the instrument, the angel engraved on the back of the violin makes it special," he smiles humbly.

He used the NYMC prize money for a new violin case and to replace the hair of all his violin bows. The balance was invested as he plans to further his music studies overseas on completion of his matric to become a professional musician.

The NYMC aims to identify, expose and develop South Africa's rising classical music stars.

* Tickets cost R150, R60 for students. Bookings can be made at the Hermanus Tourism Office in Mitchell Street, telephone 028 312 2629.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You