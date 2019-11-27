Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS Comes to South Africa in 2020

Based on the hilarious 1968 film, Mel Brooks' The Producers is a laugh out-loud, outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical-comedy that has been a smash hit since its 2001 debut.

Fading Broadway producer Max Bialystok (played by Alan Committie) is desperate to get to the top of his profession again, and finds an unlikely ally in mousy accountant Leo Bloom (Richard White), who predicts that one could make far more money with a flop of a show than with a hit. Together, the two set out to produce the worst musical ever to hit Broadway. Unfortunately for them, their show is a huge hit! With no shortage of show-stopping musical numbers, and Brooks' signature humor keeping audiences in stitches, The Producers is definitely far from a flop.

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Music by Mel Brooks, Doug Besterman and Glen Kelly

Cast:

Alan Committie as Max Bialystock

Richard White as Leo Bloom

Terence Bridgett as Roger DeBris

Earl Gregory as Carmen Ghia

Philip Schnetler as Stormtrooper

Schoeman Smit as Franz Liebkind

Raquel Munn as Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden

Claire Glover as Hold Me-Touch Me

Ensemble - Michele La Trobe, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Joshua Van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes & Nadine Suliaman

Creative Team:

Directed by Joseph Pitcher

Musical Direction by Garth Tavares

Choreography by Duane Alexander

Costume Designs by Penny Simpson

Set Designs by Michael Mitchell

Dates:

Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay from 4 February - 28 March, 2020

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 3 April 2020 - 31 May, 2020

Tickets:

Bookings Open Monday 2 December, 2019

www.computicket.co.za





