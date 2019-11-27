Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS Comes to South Africa in 2020
Based on the hilarious 1968 film, Mel Brooks' The Producers is a laugh out-loud, outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical-comedy that has been a smash hit since its 2001 debut.
Fading Broadway producer Max Bialystok (played by Alan Committie) is desperate to get to the top of his profession again, and finds an unlikely ally in mousy accountant Leo Bloom (Richard White), who predicts that one could make far more money with a flop of a show than with a hit. Together, the two set out to produce the worst musical ever to hit Broadway. Unfortunately for them, their show is a huge hit! With no shortage of show-stopping musical numbers, and Brooks' signature humor keeping audiences in stitches, The Producers is definitely far from a flop.
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Lyrics by Mel Brooks
Music by Mel Brooks, Doug Besterman and Glen Kelly
Cast:
Alan Committie as Max Bialystock
Richard White as Leo Bloom
Terence Bridgett as Roger DeBris
Earl Gregory as Carmen Ghia
Philip Schnetler as Stormtrooper
Schoeman Smit as Franz Liebkind
Raquel Munn as Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden
Claire Glover as Hold Me-Touch Me
Ensemble - Michele La Trobe, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Joshua Van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes & Nadine Suliaman
Creative Team:
Directed by Joseph Pitcher
Musical Direction by Garth Tavares
Choreography by Duane Alexander
Costume Designs by Penny Simpson
Set Designs by Michael Mitchell
Dates:
Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay from 4 February - 28 March, 2020
Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 3 April 2020 - 31 May, 2020
Tickets:
Bookings Open Monday 2 December, 2019