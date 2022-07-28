Marc Lottering Returns To Monte In August

Comedian Marc Lottering will return to the Monte Theatre from 10 August 2022, with his hit show UNCLE MARC. The show features Marc's brand-new stand-up material as well as material from his hit show LOOT which enjoyed a sell-out season at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Marc is one of South Africa's top comedians, and has been in the funny business for over 20 years.

UNCLE MARC runs for 80 minutes, with no interval. The show is not suitable for children.

Please book via Computicket and at the Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Tickets @ R220 & R150

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm