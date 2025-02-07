Louis Viljoen's Play MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN Announced At The Baxter's Masambe This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Louis Viljoen play, “Mrs. Mitchell Comes To Town”, will weave a mysterious tale of obsession, sex, and murder at The Baxter Theatre's Masambe this April.

Acclaimed playwright and director Louis Viljoen's new thriller explores a night-soaked world where the shadows of the past come alive to haunt the living. Celebrated actors Jenny Stead and Aidan Scott are on board to breathe life into this neo-noir play. MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN premiers at The Baxter's Masambe Theatre from 22 April to 10 May 2025.

A killer is on the loose. The city is a powder keg. A rising-star politician is weighing the cost of betrayal. A mother searches for her son in a bloody netherworld. All of hell's bells toll when Mrs. Mitchell Comes To Town.

Elsa meets Marcus at a swanky political event and the older woman and younger man slip into the night for an illicit sexual adventure. Marcus is climbing the rungs of a prominent political party, while Elsa is looking for long-delayed excitement by delving into an affair. But all is not what it seems. The city is corrupt, the night hides secrets, and Elsa and Marcus might be hiding their true natures from each other and from themselves.

What follows is a genre-bending story that weaves in deadly desire, the perils of motherhood, the essence of revenge, and the lengths to which people will go to make a mark on the world.

Jenny Stead first stepped foot into one of Louis Viljoen's worlds when she played the ruthless Manager in The Fugard Theatre's production of CHAMP, directed by Greg Karvellas. She is excited to delve into the darkness that this new thriller provides. Stead leans on her years of theatrical expertise to bring femme fatale Elsa to life.

Within a few short years, Aidan Scott has proven himself to be a dynamic actor who fully immerses himself in the worlds of the celebrated plays he has appeared in. His enthusiasm, strong work ethic, and unflinching willingness to reach into the nightmare-tinged world created by Viljoen makes him the perfect embodiment of the nuanced character of Marcus.

After their successful collaborations on The Grass Widow, The Visigoths and The Sin Drinkers, Viljoen reunites with designer Kieran McGregor. McGregor understands how to create the isolated worlds in which Viljoen's characters reveal their twisted tales, as he adds his own exceptional design aesthetic. This will be McGregor's fifth project working alongside Viljoen, having also done the design for the Viljoen penned The Eulogists.

The enigmatic heart of Elsa and Marcus' encounter in MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN is not for the marginally sensitive or the easily offended, but it promises to shock and thrill as the play reveals its devious endgame.

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN will be onstage at the Baxter Theatre Centre's Masambe Theatre from 22 April to 10 May 2025. It carries an age restriction of 18 for strong language, violence and scenes of a sexual nature. Tickets are available online through Webtickets, and range from R150 to R180 per person.

