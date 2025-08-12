LUNGS Comes to STUDIO Theatre, Montecasino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Quickening Theatre Company will present LUNGS at STUDIO Theatre, Montecasino. Performances will run 12 - 30 November.

Do we? Can we? Should we? A young urban couple consider whether or not to have a child in today’s toxic and insecure environment, beset by global warming and political unrest. What unfolds is a dazzling rollercoaster ride through a shared lifetime. Fiercely funny, disarmingly honest and heartbreakingly poignant, LUNGS is a love story for our generation, for whom uncertainty and chaos is a way of life.

The West End hit by Duncan MacMillan comes to the STUDIO Theatre, Montecasino in Johannesburg, after a successful and acclaimed run at Theatre On The Bay in Cape Town.

The show is starring Jazzara Jaslyn and Sanda Shandu, directed by Bianca Amato, and designed by Patrick Curtis.

Tickets on sale now at Webtickets and theatre box office (011) 511 1988.