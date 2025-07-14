LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes To The Masque

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Masque, by arrangement with DALRO (Pty) Limited, will present Little Shop of Horrors! This hit Broadway musical will be performed from 22 August until 6 September.

The cult classic features popular songs written by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken, such as Suddenly Seymour, Feed Me and Dentist.

Join the team for a hilarious musical romp as they delve into the world of the hapless Seymour, the down-trodden Audrey and the fiendishly delightful carnivorous plant Audrey II!

“We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting this iconic musical,” says Faeron Wheeler, programme manager of The Masque. “We have a phenomenal team in place to bring it to life, and we can't wait to see you there.”

Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Jeffrey Johnson with musical direction by John McGuiness.

“We want audiences to feel like they are seeing this iconic musical for the first time - again,” says director Jeffrey Johnson. “Our production is a bit more 2025 - a bit darker, a bit scarier and still a lot of fun!”

The Masque's cast features Gregan Aherin as Seymour; Kay Mosiane as Audrey; Jeffrey Johnson as Audrey II; Ethan Wilton as Mr. Mushnik; Andrew Munnik as Orin and Claire Thomson, Rufaro Mvududu and Rachel Suttle as the Urchins.

Jeffrey Johnson is from the US and makes his South African debut as actor, choreographer and director with Little Shop of Horrors. Favourite roles include Philip/Harry (Harry Clarke), Louis (Angels in America), and Puck (A Midsummer Night's Dream). He's directed The Rocky Horror Show, Falsettos, Gypsy and many more. As founding artistic director of Ganymede Arts, Washington D.C.'s first LGBT theatre company, he worked with legends like Charles Busch and Karen Black. His original Edie Beale show toured LA, San Francisco and Philadelphia as well as playing the famous 54 Below at Studio 54 in NYC. His character, Special Agent Galactica, was featured at NYC's historic Stonewall Inn. He's thrilled to lead this beloved show with such a dedicated, talented team.

John McGuiness has been involved in around 30 musicals in various roles including musical director, pit musician and performer. Notable productions include Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Me & My Girl (ensemble, keyboards - Reps & 7 Arts Theatre, Zimbabwe), Into the Woods (assistant MD, piano – Columbia Union College, USA), and Cabaret (assistant MD, additional arrangements, keyboard & violin – Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg). He has worked on school, amateur, university and fringe productions, and composed/arranged music for small ensembles, including for a short film. He also conducted the Rhodes University Chamber Choir in 2010, and greatly enjoys making music with singers and instrumentalists.