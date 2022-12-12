Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Roxmouth's KEYCHANGE - My Favourite Pianists Comes to Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino Next Month

Performances run 25 January – 26 February.

Dec. 12, 2022  

For the first time in almost 8 years, Jonathan Roxmouth is back at the piano at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre! In his brand-new show, KEYCHANGE, Jonathan showcases the various piano based comedians, singers and entertainers who have shaped and influenced his musical tastes through various phases of his life.

Backed by a fantastic 5-piece band, Jonathan will be playing and belting out the music of piano rockers such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John and Billy Joel, pianists like LIBERACE, RICHARD CLAYDERMAN and David Foster, singers such as Carole King, Burt Bacharach and Freddie Mercury all in a personal pianistic performance that is perfect for all music lovers. Expect Jonathan's trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, pianistic flair and a few surprises along the way!

Booking now open at WEBTICKETS and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

Tickets cost: R150 to R250

Booking link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214218®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1521875834?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



