Isixhosa Radio Drama EKUGQIBELENI Depicts Daily Struggles

Aspiring actors are set to enlighten the airwaves with Ekugqibeleni, an exciting drama (in IsiXhosa) dealing with social issues and humanity that Artscape is set to showcase on radio from July to August.

Ekugqibeleni ("finally"), by Lungile Nqophiso (first time writer and aspiring actor who graduated with distinction at the Rainbow Academy and better known for entertaining Cape Town commuters with hilarious train comedy sessions) forms part of Artscape 2020 New Voices programme with support from the City of Cape Town aimed at giving an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.

It is directed by Mandisi Sindo and features an all cast of emerging actors, Anele Mpenze, Lwando Xwayi, Siviwe Daniso Nondindwa, Yamkela Nqweniso (recognised as one of Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans for 2015 in the health category for her work with HIV awareness) and Samuel Flans and is based on social issues people face on a daily basis, with the hope of changing the negative into the positive. It starts with a baby being found on a rubbish dump and explores the consequences for the person finding the baby and the people he and the baby come into contact with...and how love, respect, forgiveness and dignity work together to display our humanity.

The New Voices radio partnership acts as financial relief for artists and scriptwriters of this year's programme to alleviate the absence of live theatre in South Africa due to COVID-19. Equally it serves as a platform to showcase their talent while entertaining South Africans with emerging productions aimed at redressing socio-economic challenges through the Arts.

The New Voices Programme is an integral part of Artscape mission as an inclusive cultural centre for all, showcasing all arts genres and seeking to develop and give platforms to narratives, aesthetics and language that have been, and still are, marginalized in creative industries.

Further announcements on broadcast dates and radio stations to be announced soon.

