HIDDEN GIANTS Comes to the Joburg Theatre

The Universe on Stage will bring a reimagined production of their show, Hidden Giants, back to the Joburg Theatre. Taking place for two nights only on May 8 and 9, this unique event blends cutting-edge science, breathtaking visuals, and live original music to explore one of the greatest mysteries of our universe: black holes.

Led by physicist Dr. Luca Pontiggia and composer Yasheen Modi (Yash), Hidden Giants invites audiences to step into the unknown, experiencing the cosmos through a fusion of immersive soundscapes, cinematic visuals, and expert storytelling.

At the heart of the show is the astonishing journey of how humanity captured the first-ever image of a black hole—an unseeable cosmic giant. Dr. Pontiggia, an expert in making complex scientific ideas accessible and thrilling, will guide audiences through this remarkable feat.

“This isn’t just a show; it’s an immersive journey through our universe and our place in it—a truly novel kind of live entertainment,” says Dr. Pontiggia. “It’s for people of any age and any background. Our goal is to ignite curiosity and wonder while inspiring us to see the world with fresh eyes.”

Accompanying this odyssey is an original musical score by award-winning composer and pianist Yash, whose evocative compositions transform scientific concepts into deeply moving experiences. “Science becomes poetry when experienced through music, sound, and vision,” adds Dr. Pontiggia. “This season of Hidden Giants pushes these boundaries further than ever.”

This year’s production introduces three groundbreaking elements, making Hidden Giants more immersive than ever before:

• Immersive Sound Design by The Audioroom – Utilising state-of-the-art audio technology, The Audioroom’s soundscapes bring the forces of deep space to life, allowing audiences to feel the gravitational pull of black holes. “It’s about creating sound you can touch and feel—turning science into sensation,” says Yash.

• Live Violin Performance by Siobhan Lloyd-Jones – Acclaimed violinist Siobhan Lloyd-Jones joins the production, adding emotional depth with live music that seamlessly weaves into the show’s narrative. “The violin introduces a whole new voice to tell the story of our Universe,” says Dr. Pontiggia.

• Updated Cinematic Visuals by Darius Botha – Visual storytelling takes centre-stage with refreshed, high-impact visuals by renowned visual artist Darius Botha, guiding audiences deeper into space with mesmerising imagery.

“With the addition of immersive sound, live violin, and stunning new visuals, Hidden Giants has evolved into a wholly revitalised experience—one that will captivate new audiences and delight returning fans,” says Yash.

