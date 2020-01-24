FAMILY THERAPY Comes to The Drama Factory

Family. The place where individuals are nurtured, grown, treasured and driven crazy! Its never been harder have a functional family. Yes, everyone knows that only members of our family can get to and push the buttons that send us round the bend!

Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert in their new hit musical- comedy Family Therapy where they take a wild dive into the world of the family and investigate what makes them tick or explode. These comedic legends boldly go where billions have been before and hilariously investigate the dos and don'ts of living together in this strange arrangement we call family. Family Therapy guarantees to have you and your loved ones singing along and screaming with laughter not yelling at each other. Directed and choreographed by comedy ace Daisy Spencer Family Therapy is set to delight the new Drama Factory!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/MACBOB20201.





