Dance for All South Africa Presents GENESIS, 5th July & 6th July at Artscape Theatre.

The concept for this year's DFA (SA) production derives from creating, with the focus on visual effects and patterning. With patterning being a regularity in the world, connected to man-made design, or abstract ideas, the elements of patterns often repeats in a predictable manner. Dance for All experiments with the diversity for a brief glimpse into an abstract world.

Guest's performances includes the Taare Indian Dance Company directed by Allison Hendricks - A Bollywood Dance Performance Troupe directed by Ahneesh Valodia with choreography Aneesh Velodia including an item previously performed at Bollywood with a selection of DFA students, In what is to be DFA (SA)'s sixth collaboration. Taare's dancers specialise in genres that range from Indian classical dance styles of Bharatanatyam and Kathak to Hip-hop and, the increasingly popular dance styles of Bollywood and Indian Folk.

Students selected from the WCED Arts Focus schools will add to the guest performances.

This year will also include the works of guest choreographers Anderson Carvalho and Louise Coetzer .

LOUISE COETZER (b 1980, South Africa) is a choreographer working within the genres of site-specific performance creation, choreography for the stage, and dance film. Her works are experiential, experimental and innovative, and often have interdisciplinary collaboration at their core.

Coetzer approaches dance making as a medium for narrative and connection - that of the bodies within space, but also with the aim of connecting dance as art form to the world outside the studio or theatre, and to other art forms. This act of connecting the dance making process to that of another artistic language has inspired, and often demanded constant new approaches to the work, and spills over into her site-specific performance and dance film projects.

ANDERSON CARVALHO

Anderson is a contemporary dancer, teacher and choreographer. He started his dance career at the School of Dance and Social Integration for Children and Adolescents, EDISCA in Brazil, first as a student, later as a teacher, performer and choreographer. Anderson has studied Contemporary Dance, Classical Ballet, Modern Dance (Graham), Partnering, Composition, African Dance, Circus and Theatre. He studied dance at University of Cape Town, and he is currently studying a Masters in Choreography (COMMA - Co-creation of Movement Master of Arts) at CODARTS and Fontys, Netherlands. As an independent artist, Anderson is exploring the boundaries of new media and dance.





