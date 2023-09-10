DJ Dollar To Energize African Energy Week's Just Energy Transition Concert In Cape Town

Just Energy Transition Concert, set to take place on the eve of the conference's first day on October 16.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

The African Energy Chamber has announced that DJ Dollar, renowned Nigerian recording artist, will be taking center stage at the Just Energy Transition Concert during African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 in Cape Town. As Africa's premier energy event, AEW 2023 brings together industry leaders, enthusiasts, and advocates for sustainable development across the continent. The Just Energy Transition Concert, set to take place on the eve of the conference's first day on October 16, promises an unforgettable fusion of music and energy.

DJ Dollar, also known as Dee Dollar, is more than just a recording artist: he's a lifestyle DJ, entrepreneur, and investor hailing from Nigeria. With a deep passion for music and fashion, DJ Dollar has garnered recognition for his distinctive style and love for the arts. His impressive discography includes numerous songs and mixtapes featuring collaborations with various artists and producers. Additionally, DJ Dollar also holds the title of Founder and CEO of the rapidly rising record label, Dollar Music Gang (DMG) Records. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to the music industry have made him a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene.

His feature as a headlining act will contribute to the concert providing an exclusive platform, inviting energy stakeholders and music enthusiasts to converge and engage in energy-related discussions. By intertwining music and the energy sector, the Just Energy Transition Concert carves a unique niche as an innovative venture.

“The Chamber is thrilled to have DJ Dollar return to the Just Energy Transition Concert stage at AEW 2023. His unique blend of music and style perfectly complements our vision for a sustainable and dynamic energy future in Africa. Get ready for a night of energy, music, and inspiration,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Don't miss DJ Dollar's captivating performance as he adds his signature beats to the celebration of Africa's energy progress and the journey toward a just energy transition. Join us at AEW 2023 in Cape Town for an unforgettable evening of music and energy.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
 
AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition, and networking event, uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the opportunities across the continent's energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.



