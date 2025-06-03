Cast Set For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Jr at the People's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Matilda The Musical Jr, debuting on stage at Peoples Theatre next week, are hard at work in rehearsal, excited to bring this iconic Roald Dahl classic book to life on stage for Joburg audiences for the very first time on their stage.

Peoples Theatre have announced the cast, in particular the three extremely talented young girls who will alternate playing the role of Matilda.

Amira Nathan - 10 years old

Amira loves singing, dancing, reading, playing chess and being active through playing sports.

She began musical theatre classes at the young age of 3, and has enjoyed being in several productions ever since. Her highlight has been performing in Aladdin JR, at the People’s Theatre last year.

Amira fell in love with Matilda when she was read Roald Dahl’s book at the age of 4. She loves playing the character as she admires how brave and outspoken Matilda is, not allowing anyone to break her spirit.

Peo-entle Pitso - 10 years old

Peo started her musical theatre experience is 2024 when she was first cast in an ensemble role in My Son Pinocchio. She has since been in 3 Peoples Theatre productions and continues to grow from strength to strength. This young talent loves anything that is activity based, particularly acting, gymnastics and swimming, she can be in the water the whole day.

This being Peo’s fouth production and first lead role, she is very excited to portray the role of Matilda.

Zia Kani - 10 years old

This is Zia Kani’s fourth production with the Peoples Theatre. She has been in Shrek, Aladdin, Winnie the Pooh and now Matilda. Zia has also played the lead in a Netflix movie, Finding Lerato 2as well as a support role in Pound for Pound which was on BET Africa. Zia comes from a family of immaculate actors being the granddaughter of industry icon, Dr John Kani, she is a true example of talent running in the family. She is enjoying every second of performing as Matilda as this character embodies her own personality of being brave. When Zia is not acting and singing she enjoys drawing her favourite Anime characters.

