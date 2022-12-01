Cape Town Opera Presents BUBBLES at The Artscape Innovation Lounge This Month

Bubbles, part of Cape Town Opera's successful Opera Blocks series, returns to the Artscape Theatre by popular demand this festive season. The 40-minute performance is aimed at babies and small children from birth to 4 years of age and explores the magical world of theatre.

A charming production, it is directed by Elisabeth Manduell and features Cape Town Opera Young Artists and OperaLAB participants, bringing music, song and play together in an exciting and immersive way. Proudly sponsored by the City of Cape Town, Bubbles takes place in the intimate Innovation Lounge at Artscape.

Performances are from 14- 17 December at 10h00, 12h30 and 14h00 each day. Tickets cost R240 per parent and (one) child, through Computicket or dial-A-Seat on 0214217695.