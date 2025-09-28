Cape Town Opera Makes History with Cinema Screening of AIDA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History was made in Cape Town on September 27, when Cape Town Opera premiered its production of Verdi’s Aida as the first locally produced opera, filmed live at the Artscape Opera House, to be released on the silver screen.

Now showing in Ster-Kinekor theatres nationwide, this cinematic debut marks a historic milestone not only for CTO, but for the entire South African cultural landscape. For the first time ever, audiences across the country can experience grand opera in the immersive environment of a movie theatre.

Under the direction of CTO Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, Aida was reimagined in an Afrofuturist style, blending heritage and innovation in a new way. An all-South African cast delivered powerhouse performances, set against choreography by multi-award-winning artist Gregory Maqoma. The visual experience was further elevated by dramatic lighting design and immersive video and animation elements.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by the internationally renowned Kamal Khan, brought Verdi’s score to life.

"It is with great pride that we share this momentous milestone in the life of Cape Town Opera: our critically acclaimed production of Aida has made history as the first South African opera to be filmed and released in cinemas in this country," said Minnaar. "The achievement represents not only a triumph for our company but a significant step for the visibility and reach of South African opera on the global stage."

This cinematic release signifies a turning point for accessibility and audience engagement in opera. By bringing world-class performance into the mainstream movie-going experience, CTO has broken new ground in rethinking how opera can be experienced and shared, making it more accessible than ever before, while maintaining its high artistic standards.

This world-premiere cinema screening of Aida, a production made possible through the invaluable support of CTO's Presenting Sponsor- the Christian Ludolph Marais Trust- as well as the Judith Neilson Foundation, the Rupert Music Foundation and the City of Cape Town, is not only a celebration of artistic innovation, but also a bold statement of intent. It signals a new chapter for CTO — one that embraces digital expansion, national visibility, and a broader cultural impact. It demonstrates that South African opera can honor its classical roots while reimagining its future.

Cape Town Opera is South Africa’s premier opera company and the only full-time opera company on the African continent. For over two decades, CTO has nurtured exceptional talent, produced award-winning works, and brought opera to a diverse range of audiences through stage productions, community concerts, educational outreach, and international collaborations. CTO’s initiatives — including the Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme, National Schools Tour, Foundation Studio, and various development platforms — continue to shape the future of South African opera by creating pathways for emerging artists and fostering a new generation of opera lovers.

In 2024, the company celebrated its 25th anniversary with over 140 productions and 200 performances across theaters, schools, and community venues. The company has received widespread acclaim, including international awards for its opera chorus and recognition for artistic excellence at home and abroad. Regular tours and collaborations with companies like the Welsh National Opera and NorrlandsOperan have positioned CTO as a cultural ambassador for South Africa, showcasing the country’s vocal talent on world stages.