Cape Town Comedy Festival Returns to Artscape Theatre Centre 

The Cape Town International Comedy Festival is the largest Comedy Festival in South Africa. It's re-launching in 2020 for one week, starting 1 March 2020 at the Artscape Theatre Centrea??.

The CTCF will host the most varied comedy shows and concepts ever produced in SA. Catering for every comedy taste and presenting the latest of global trends. 15 International Artists from the Comedy Capitals in the world will join South Africa's funniest.

The original Cape Town Comedy festival launched in 1996. It was the first international comedy event on the continent (first with Smirnoff and then Nando's as the headline sponsors). It staged hundreds of International Artists from around the globe and sold over a million tickets during its 16-year run. The Festival has a proud history of introducing the most prominent comedians to S.A., including, Jim Jeffries, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters and Trevor Noah. It also catapulted the careers of many local acts.

Tickets for Cape Town Comedy Festival are available from Webtickets now from R190. For more information, visit www.capetowncomedyfestival.com or e-mail info@capetowncomedyfestival.com

a??U.N. COMEDY SHOW: 7 Comedians, 7 Countries, One Ticket.

The United Nations of Comedy is the most extensive selection of Comedy Styles ever to be featured on a Cape Town stage. Nik Rabinowitz holds the S.A. Flag alongside comedians from USA, India, England, Scotland, Australia and Malawi. a??

DATE: 02 - 08 MARCHa??

TIME: 20:00 DAILY 17:00 SAT 16:00 SUNa??

CAST: DALISO CHAPONDA (MALAWI), FERN BRADY (SCOTLAND), LAURA DAVIS (AUSTRALIA), Nik Rabinowitz (SA), SINDHU VEE (INDIA), STUART GOLDSMITH (ENGLAND), Phil Nichol (CANADA)

TICKETS FROM R190 - R285a??

16+

a??DANGER ZONE: Filthy, funny, not for the faint of heart or under 18s.a??

If you prefer your nachos a little more spicy, your coffee a little darker, this is the show for you. Featuring five international and two local heavyweight comedians, this no-holds-barred romp is fabulously filthy and dangerously funny. Danger Zone is always a crowd favourite and set to be the fastest-selling show at the Festival.

DATE: 02 - 08 MARCHa??

TIME: 20:30 (17:00 Sunday 08th)a??

CAST: Alonzo Bodden (USA), Desiree Burch (USA), FIN TAYLOR (UK), JEFF INNOCENT (ENG), LOYISO GOLA (SA), ROBBY COLLINS (SA), Spencer Jones (ENG)

TICKETS FROM R190 - R285a??

18+a??

a??BAFUNNY BAFUNNY: The World Cup Funny Final (ONE SHOW ONLY).a??

What if comedy was a sport? Bafunny Bafunny is South Africa's answer to a national comedy team competing at the World Cup of Funny. The star-studded cast, consisting of four of our funniest comedians, is ready to unite the nation through laughter in an epic showdown against four comedians from England, Scotland, USA and Malawi. Bafunny Bafunny is one of the highlights at this year's Cape Town Comedy Festival.

DATE: 1 MARCHa??

TIME: 19:00a??

CAST: Alonzo Bodden (USA), STUART GOLDSMITH (ENG), JEFF INNOCENT (ENG), DALISO CHAPONDA (MAL), BONGANI DUBE (SA), PRINS (SA), SCHALK BEZUIDENHOUT (SA), TSITSI CHIUMYA (SA), MOJAK LEHOKO (SA), MO MOTHEBE (SA), LOYISO GOLA (SA), Nik Rabinowitz (SA)a??

TICKETS FROM R190 - R285a??

16+

DEALT: Global touring sensation Richard Turner, live in SA for the first time.a??

Richard Turner's "Dealt" is a Global phenomenon that entertains and inspires, receiving rave reviews from both the New York Times and LA Times.

Gaming experts and gamblers know and respect him as a master card manipulator who could take down any old-west casino or wipe out any high-stakes gambler. Richard's unparalleled skill with a deck of cards has stirred and staggered audiences throughout the world, and is the subject of an award winning documentary film. Hear the story directly from The Legend...and be amazed.a??

DATE: 02 - 08 MARCHa??

TIME: 19:30

TICKETS FROM R150 - R190

ALL AGES

a??BOOK CLUB: Book Club presents the best in local and international stand-up (ONE SHOW ONLY)!a??Bring your book club for this night of all-female and non-binary comedy!

Featuring five international and two local female comedians - This one night only gala event will sell out fast...so don't delay.a??

DATE: 04 MARCHa??

TIME: 20:00a??

CAST: FERN BRADY (SCOTLAND), Desiree Burch (USA), LAURA DAVIS (AUSTRALIA) SINDHU VEE (INDIA), MEL JONES (SA), SHIMMY ISAACS (SA)a??

TICKETS FROM R190 - R285a??

16+a??

a??FUNNY TALKS: Lunchtime Q&A with industry experts.a??

From stand-up comedians to a renowned cartoonist and various leaders in their respective fields, there is something for everyone who has ever wondered, 'Why? How? What?' An entertaining and informative power hour.

Hosted by Mark Banks, one of the most recognized and respected comedians of his time, think Ted Talks, just funny!

DATE: 03 - 07 MARCHa??

TIME: 13:00a??

GUESTS: TBA

TICKETS R30a??

ALL AGES

COMEDIA: Featuring the best comedy clips of the past year.a??

Make us laugh. We might make you famous! The best online comedy clips as submitted by YOU that are racking up LOLs across the web. Free access for all festival- goers - submit clip links to media@capetowncomedyfestival.coma??

SATURDAY NIGHT BEAVER: Every festival needs an after-party...and Saturday Night Beaver is exactly that.

You're automatically invited if you are lucky enough to get tickets to a Saturday night performance!

Speciality acts, bars and live performances will fill the piazza & foyers areas - Saturday - 10 pm to 1 am (no extra ticket needed).





