Cape Town City Ballet Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Cape Town City Ballet presents a sumptuous production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE that's perfect holiday entertainment for the whole family! The production will be presented at Artscape Theatre from 14 to 24 December.

This special Dickens treat for all ages, is atimeless classic story of the triumph of joy and the human spirit over greed. An enchanting dance delight, A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE has been restaged by South African dance doyenne Veronica Paeper and features lighting design by Wilhem Disbergen. The production was created in 1982 and has not been seen for over 20 years.

On Christmas Eve the elderly and unpleasant old man Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit by the Ghost of his dead business partner Joseph Marley who tells him that three Spirits will call on Scrooge: The Spirit of Christmas Past, The Spirit of Christmas Present and the Spirit of Christmas Future. Marley tells Scrooge that unless he listens well and changes his miserly ways he will be forever condemned to be in chains of damnation. This is the story of that night.

The role of Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by highly regarded performer Marcel Meyer. This is his first role in a professional ballet, since playing Doctor Coppelius in a student production of Coppélia at the Breytenbach Theatre in Pretoria. Meyer has played leading roles in several plays by Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams to acclaim on stages across South Africa, Europe and the USA. Most recently seen in the much lauded production of The Glass Menagerie at Artscape, his many accolades include seven Fleur du Cap nominations for Best Costume design, winning the 2011 award for Richard III, the 2019 Naledi Award for Best Costume Design for Macbeth, St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards nominations for Best Set and Best Costume Design for Tennessee Williams' Stairs to the Roof and the 2019 Best Actor Naledi nomination for his performance in Macbeth.

"We are excited to be presenting this visual feast of a production that will captivate young and old alike," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "."We are honoured to be working with Veronica Paeper again, who is revisiting and reimagining her choreography for this new production and for the Theatre stage."

"One of the highlights for this production will be the inclusion of 23 of Cape Town's young dancers, who will join the 40 members of Cape Town City Ballet. The Company was delighted by the talent and enthusiasm of these local future stars and looks forward to sharing the stage with them," says Turner.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE is one of more than 40 ballets, among them 16 full-length works, that have been choreographed by Paeper, who began choreographing in 1972.

She received her ballet training under the tutelage of Dulcie Howes at the UCT Ballet School, where she also studied with David Poole, Pamela Chrimes and Frank Staff. Staff, whom she married in 1966, and from whom she drew and continues to draw great inspiration, was to have a profound influence on her work as a choreographer.

During her performing career, Paeper rose to become a principal dancer with three South African companies: Capab Ballet, Pact Ballet and Pacofs Ballet.

Paeper's first work, created for Capab Ballet in the early 1970s, was John the Baptist, a dramatic one-act ballet set to music by Ernest Bloch. It featured scenery and costumes designed by Peter Cazalet, an innovative, witty artist who would remain Paeper's most frequent artistic collaborator for the next 25 years.

PLEASE NOTE: Performances on 24 December includes Fairy and Prince Fancy Dress Parade after each performance.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE will be presented at Artscape Theatre from 14 to 24 December. Tickets cost R150 to R295. Bookings can be made at Computicket on 0861 915 8000, online at www.computicket.com or at any Shoprite Checkers outlet.





