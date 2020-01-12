Brand New Kids Theatre Concept Announced For The Courtyard Playhouse Cape Town

Every Sunday afternoon at the Playhouse is Improvised Kids' Storytime! Where kids of all ages (even the grown-up ones) come to experience a completely unique, interactive, improvised kids' theatre performance. The children direct the actions of the actors, volunteer to help on stage, or jump up to give suggestions.

Because it's improvised, each week sees a new and wildly imaginative story brought to life that will have the children talking all week.

Improvised Kids' Storytime is a magical and interactive experience for children 4 - 11 years old, as well as fun and entertaining for parents.

Dates: Every Sunday from 19 January 2020 to 23 February 2020

Produced By The Courtyard Playhouse Suitable for ages 4 and up. Running time: 60min

An improvised tribute to the wondrous work of Roald Dahl Dive into the magical mind of one of the most adored children's authors in this unique and interactive play created by you, the audience! Help Roald decide on the hero of our story, and the villains, monsters, friends and animals we will meet along the way. Expect music, singing, dancing, silliness and sumptillious adventure...whether you are a fan of greedy Augustus Gloop, musical genius Matilda or the terrible Twits, Little Dahlings will make you tickle with trepidation and churgle with laughter.





