Babyface Joins All White Soul Sessions Concert

Remoakantse Holdings has announced the return of its iconic year-end celebration, the All White Soul Sessions Concert, taking place over two nights on the 12th and 13th of December 2025 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. This year’s headline act is none other than the legendary Babyface, the multi-Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and producer.

Having already captivated South African audiences in the past, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds returns to our shores for what promises to be his most intimate and soulful performance yet.

With a catalogue that reads like the soundtrack of the last four decades, Babyface is more than a performer — he is a musical institution. From writing and producing chart-topping hits like "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men, "Breathe Again" by Toni Braxton, to "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" by Whitney Houston, his fingerprints are on some of the most iconic R&B and pop songs of all time. As a solo artist, his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics have earned him a loyal global fanbase. Beyond his own performances, Babyface has shaped the sound of generations, working with superstars such as Beyoncé, Eric Clapton, Madonna, TLC, and Mariah Carey. His work has earned him over 50 Top 10 R&B hits, 12 Grammy Awards, and the honour of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Quite simply, Babyface is the soul of R&B.

“I’ve always felt the love from South Africa,” said Babyface. “Every time I come back, the energy is unmatched. There’s a special spirit here that connects deeply with the kind of music I make – emotional, soulful and timeless. I can’t wait to return and share the stage with such a beautiful audience at the All White Soul Sessions in Pretoria. I promise it will be a night to remember.”

The All White Soul Sessions Concert is renowned for blending world-class performances with high-end lifestyle experiences – and this year’s edition is set to raise the bar. Attendees can expect an elegant atmosphere, five-star production, and a soul-stirring line-up that celebrates timeless music and sophistication.

“This will be the biggest All White Soul Sessions Concert we’ve ever produced,” said Thabiso Mogashwa, Managing Director of Remoakantse Holdings. “We’re bringing in an international icon with deep connections to South African fans, and pairing that with an unforgettable two-night showcase. It’s more than just a concert – it’s a premium cultural experience.”

As always, guests are encouraged to dress in all-white and immerse themselves in a night of smooth vocals, nostalgic hits, and celebration.