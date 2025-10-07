BURN BABY BURN! Comes to Montecasino This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deviant Theatricals will present Burn Baby Burn! this month at Pieter Toerien Montecasino Main Theatre, Johannesburg. Performances run 16 to 19 October 2025.

What happens to us once we've kicked the bucket and shuffled off this mortal coil? An age-old question, but one that's never been given a satisfactory answer.

Most of us assume we'll end up floating above the clouds sipping Piña Coladas (and getting caught in the rain) but, if our collective internet histories are anything to go by, some of us are destined for a trip down the red-brick road to the deep, deep south... And we don't mean Alberton.

Everybody knows that venturing further than Beyers Naudé without doing your research is asking for trouble, so wouldn't it be great if we could send some intrepid young "influencer" down there to post a highlights reel or a rating on Trip Advisor? Well, that's exactly what we've done, and you'll never believe what she's found.

Whoever wrote, "Heaven hath no rage like love to hatred turned, nor hell a fury like a woman scorned," never met a homosexual inconvenienced!

Burn, Baby, Burn! is a romping musical farce that'll have you just burning to get up and dance... Whether you want to or not.

This production carries an age restriction of 16 and features strong language and adult themes.

Written, Directed by and Starring Christopher Dudgeon, Musical Direction by Anton Luitingh, Starring Bruce J. Little and Special Guest Performances.