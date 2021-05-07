Artscape Youth To Legends Jazz Festival Calls For Auditions

Young aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists are invited to audition for this year's Artscape Youth to Legends Jazz Festival. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic submissions are to be forwarded via Artscape's online platforms. Scholars and informal music students are particularly encourage to submit entries while music literacy is not essential. Thus candidates who play by ear are eligible to apply too. The age restriction is 27 years in the year of participation.

Successful candidates will be invited to participate to the online masterclass programme scheduled to take place from 24-26 June at Artscape Theatre Centre, whereafter they will participate to the Youth to Legends Jazz Festival. Additional criteria and the process are as follows:

· A maximum of two 3-4 min Audition video should be sent via WhatsApp to 084 447 3516 (Please confirm name & surname) By Sunday 16th May 2021.

· Entry forms can be obtained from toberinm@artscape.co.za or via the Artscape website

· This application form must be completed and emailed once you have submit the audition video

· Candidates must submit 2 songs/standards. Any jazz tune or standard is acceptable.

· Selected candidates will be contacted for a Zoom meeting with the Audition Panel for further audition performance.

· A maximum of 15 minutes will be allocated per candidate.

· All candidates must be available to attend online Masterclasses the week of Monday 1st June to Saturday 5th June 2021. These sessions will be set up and agreed upon by candidates and mentors once auditions are concluded.

· All candidates must be available for all required online or studio rehearsals between 24th May - 26th June 2021 (These sessions will be set up and agreed upon by candidates and mentors) Successful applicants without access to Wi-Fi will be assisted with cellphone data to enable them to attend the online Master Classes

The Festival forms part of Artscape's 50th celebrations since its establishment as the Nico Malan in 1971. It is aimed at continuous skills development within the jazz genre as well as to foster the investment of cultural democratisation of South Africa. Launched in 2003, this project has grown extensively over the years to accommodate the enormous interest and exceptional talent of young jazz musicians. It is supported by the City of Cape Town Municipality.

The benefits of participating in the festival are numerous and on-going. Participants become hubs of sustainable learning as they are given a platform to voice their own creativity to a captive audience while they also get an opportunity to broaden their horizons by experiencing the magic of live stage, lights, sound and an audience.