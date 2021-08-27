Artscape Celebrations Continue With Three-day Youth To Masters Jazz Festival

Over the course of three nights, Artscape patrons will be treated to the new young talent, legends and the jazz master themselves as 50th celebrations continue with one of its annual flagship projects, the Youth Jazz Festival, to be held from the 10th - 13th September.

Funded by the City of Cape Town Municipality this year's project is called the Youth to Masters Jazz Festival, whose focus remains on the continuous skills development within the Jazz genre and to foster the investment of cultural democratization of our country. Launched in 2003, this project has grown extensively over the years to accommodate the enormous interest and exceptional talent of young jazz musicians.

The festival will kick-off on the 10th September with seven young, aspiring Western Cape based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year. Comprising of scholars and informal music students not older than 27, this year's youth jazz band members are Nick Ford (bass), Damian Kamineth (drums), Melisizwe Plaatjie (piano), Shandy Sarantos (guitar), Jed Petersen (Saxophone), Jodie Fredericks (vocals) and Robin Castle (vocals). They have been mentored by the likes of Amanda Tiffin (director, vocalist mentor), Mandisi Dyantyis (song writing and musical director), Kevin Gibson (drums mentor), Wesley Rustin (bass and guitar mentor) and Marc de Kock (brass and woodwinds mentor).

Day two of the festival will witness the participation of previous participants who have carved a name for themselves in jazz over the last few years and evolved from youth to legends, including the likes of Kerwin Albertus, Sean Sanby, Bradley Prince, Timothy Ehrenreich, Brathew Van Schalkwyk, Nobuhle Ashanti, Thembelihle Dunjana, Jed Petersen, Marco Maritz, Adelia Douw, Anathi Mobo, Lisa Gcwabe, Seth Van Graan and Thandeka Dladla.

The festival will then wrap up in grand style with the showcase of our all-star masters taking the stage with their usual stand out performances while also mentoring and performing with some of these young musicians. The jazz masters will include celebrated icons such as George Werner, Alvin Dyers, Charles Louw, Denver Furness, Ivan Bell, Spencer Mbadu, Gary Kriel, Tete Mbambisa, Erica Lundi, Zelda Benjamin, Tony Cedras, Soi Soi Gqeza, Victor Kula and VJR (a four piece band comprising of Ian Smith, Andrew Ford, Sammy Webber and Kevin Gibson) who will be featuring the likes of Gloria Bosman, Richard Caesar, Adelia Douw and many more.

The Festival forms part of the 50th celebrations of the building that house Artscape since its establishment as the Nico Malan in 1971. The cultural institution as an agency of the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture, which funds its infrastructure.

All activities comply with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.

Tickets are available and can be booked at Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695. Visit the Artscape website (www.artscape.co.za) for more information.