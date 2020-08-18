Afrikaans Comedy Drama To Hit SA's Airwaves

Die Aasvoël, featuring an all star cast, premieres on Saturday, 29 August at 17:00.

Artscape Theatre in collaboration with Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) and the City of Cape Town is set to premiere the highly anticipated Afrikaans comedy drama, Die Aasvoël featuring an all star cast on Saturday, 29 August at 17:00.

RSG is an Afrikaans language radio station broadcasting nationwide and is run by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) using frequencies ranging from 100 and 104 FM. Listeners across South Africa can also tune into Die Aasvoël via livestream on its website www.rsg.co.za/

Die Aasvoël, written by Elton Louw, a young, emerging scriptwriter and second year UNISA BA, development studies student, forms part of Artscape's New Voices programme that seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. It was recorded at RSG as part of Artscape's intent to deliver this year's programme to individual households across the country as radio dramas.

It stars the much acclaimed Denver Vraagom ({director and actor} remembered for his film and television roles such as Jakes in "Egoli", Sheldon in "7de Laan", Emile Williams in "Montana" and "Mr Bones 2" amongst many others) alongside Andre Samuels (a film, television and theatre veteran known for his roles on Mnet's "Sexy Girls", The Final Verdict, Die Hof Bode, Beelde amongst others). It begins with a would-be burglar breaking into a well-to-do house...only to discover someone is at home. The World Cup 2019 final between South Africa and England just happen to be on the television at the same time. What transpires is a comedic take on our humanity, how much we have in common and what could happen if we are in the wrong place at the wrong time, (or is it the right place at the right time?) Nothing is as it appears to be in this two-hander. And so, Die Aasvoël explores its humanity while allowing the listener to explore their own.

The New Voices radio partnership acts as financial relief for artists and scriptwriters of this year's programme to alleviate the absence of live theatre in South Africa due to COVID-19. Equally it serves as a platform to showcase their talent while entertaining South Africans with emerging productions aimed at redressing socio-economic challenges through the Arts.

The New Voices Programme is an integral part of Artscape mission as an inclusive cultural centre for all, showcasing all arts genres and seeking to develop and give platforms to narratives, aesthetics and language that have been, and still are, marginalized in creative industries.

Additional broadcast dates with prospective partner radio stations will be announced when secured.

