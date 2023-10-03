ATKV-Crescendo Finalists Gearing Up For Final Training Week And Concert

ATKV Crescendo finalists are ready to show off what they learnt from industry experts during this year's training sessions.

The nine finalists have one final week of training scheduled from October 1 to 8 at Huis Du Preez in Stellenbosch, after which they will be taking to the stage to show off their newly enhanced skills on October 7 in a concert dubbed, Sit Dit Aan.

According to organizers, "The top nine finalists will receive intensive training during the week which will add to their knowledge and expertise enabling them to enter the South African music industry competently and equipped to establish their careers."

The course involves a two-day intensive ARTEMA Entrepreneurship In The Arts workshop presented by Chris de Bruyn from North-West University, as well as production management, marketing and identity development lessons by CogNative Design Solution; publicity management lessons by Clayton Morar Media as well as production management and styling by Marina Prinsloo of TheImage.

Whaden Johannes, 2016 finalist and mentor, says that training boot camps have given rise to a feeling of family between Crescendo finalists and mentors alike. "We have such talented people working on this project. This time, I'm very excited to be a mentor as it gives me the opportunity to give back, helping others with knowledge and expertise I needed when I started out in the industry," he explains.

The Sit Dit Aan concert is a follow-up to 2022's production which had artists place themselves twenty years into the future at a mock reunion concert complete with cameras, directors and makeup artists with the attendees playing the part of a live TV audience.

Guest artists for this year's concert include Petronel Baard, Sarah Theron, Whaden Johannes and Gracia Nicholls. "Sit Dit Aan promises to be nothing short of absolutely unique. An event not to be missed with a gathering of exceptional sounds and a reunion of talented, creative souls," said creative director Robin Fourie.

"Combining talented writers with a laser-focused belief that society can be changed for the better through music, viewers can look forward to a groundbreaking production for a new type of artist, a new type of community of creative thinkers and, of course, a new type of sound," he added.

"The ATKV-Crescendo team is constantly challenged to innovate and create a living legacy. This year's workshop and Sit Dit Aan show will be no exception," explains Gerrie Lemmer, executive head of culture at ATKV.

"The Sit Dit Aan concert is more than just a production. ATKV-Crescendo is known for challenging artists and audiences alike. In the process, a unique show is created that touches the soul of the finalists and the audience. We realize all too well the significant role ATKV-Crescendo plays in the development and progress of young people, as it gives meaning and value to Afrikaans music, enriches people's lives, and influences our thinking," says Gerrie.

This year's concert takes place on 7 October at the Daisy Jones Theater just outside Stellenbosch. Tickets are only R100 per person.