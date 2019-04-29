APPLE FACE Comes to Alexander Upstairs

That which is seen, cannot be unseen; unless that which is seen was never seen in the first place. Or maybe it was seen, but not quite in the way that it happened. If it even happened at all.

Apple Face is a surreal comedy adventure that takes place at an outdoor music festival. A 40th birthday celebration turns sour when somebody witnesses something disturbing. Is this just a mid life crises on party sweets or did they really see something?

Pierre Malherbe is an actor and writer with over 20 years theatre experience. More recently he has appeared in David Mamet's Sexual Perversty In Chicago and a number of Louis Viljoen plays. He was most recently seen in Brent Palmers The Visit and had a brief stint in Shakespeare In Love. His camera credits include Black Sails, Roots, Troy: Fall Of A city, and the SAFTA award winning short film Armed Response. His has written and performed stand up comedy as well as three one man shows. Apple Face is his first self penned show to feature additional cast members.

Juliette Pauling has a BA in drama from Rhodes University. There, she performed in several productions which were featured at the National Arts Festival. She took a brief break from acting in 2013 and obtained a diploma in culinary arts. She has appeared in both Suzelle DIY and Tali's Wedding Diary and now in 2018 we see her in Apple Face.

Brett Williams, is a seasoned actor and reluctant entrepreneur with a penchant for karaoke. Having glimpsed the greener pastures of Australia, he returned to Cape Town to make his fortune in film and is now doing theatre. Due to the drought, his #hotbathcoldtea calendar photos have come to a close but you can find him on Instagram at @notbluesteel and @albanywatchco. Please enjoy the play.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/appleface2019.





