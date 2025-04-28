Robby Collins To Perform At JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off his double victory at the 2025 Savanna Comics' Choice Awards, KwaZulu-Natal's comedic sensation, Robby Collins, will be bringing his signature wit and storytelling to the 26th annual JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival, powered by KLM. He'll be performing at the iconic Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa, from 2 to 15 June 2025.

Collins, who has steadily risen through the ranks of the South African comedy scene - from Durban theatre productions to sharing stages at prestigious events like 'The Heavy Weight Comedy Jam' and 'Blacks Only' - first captured national attention as the opening act for Trevor Noah's 2015 tour. His recent triumphs at the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards, where he scooped both the Best Solo Show and Headliner of the Year awards in early April, solidify his position as a leading voice in South African comedy.

"Receiving these awards was an incredibly humbling experience," says Collins. "Now, I'm thrilled to bring the laughter to Cape Town and connect with audiences at the renowned JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival. I can't wait to see you there!"

Eddy Cassar, founder of the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival, now in its 26th year, emphasises the festival's commitment to showcasing top local talent and celebrating freedom of expression.

"Robby Collins' comedic brilliance perfectly embodies the spirit of the Funny Festival. He delivers smart, insightful comedy that resonates deeply with South African audiences. We're incredibly proud to have him on the bill this year."

The JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival, sponsored by JiVE cool drinks since 2010, runs from 2 to 29 June 2025 at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

See Robby Collins live from 2 - 15 June 2025 at the JiVE Cape Town Funny Festival.

