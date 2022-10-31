Washington Pavilion to Present BUDDY, LEGALLY BLONDE, and More in November

November is the month to come to the Washington Pavilion for entertainment, including a FREE concert this Friday, November 4. For tickets and more information, visit: WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows.

BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story

November 2-3 | 7:30 p.m.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story tells the enduring tale of the musical icon's meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with more than 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics "That'll Be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy" and "Rave On."

Special pricing is available when you purchase tickets to both BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (an electrifying tribute celebrating Aretha Franklin scheduled for February 13-14, 2023) as a Bonus Bundle package.

The Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band

November 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy FREE tickets to this wonderful show! Known as America's Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America's original art form, jazz. Concerts include classic big band standards, instrumental and vocal solo features, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz works and original arrangements and compositions by past and present members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

November 8 | 6 p.m.

If you're looking for a great show for your family, look no further. Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation brings Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) to Sioux Falls. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations.

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

November 15-17 | 7:30 p.m.

Based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be BOTH legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style.

"Hilarious music, iconic characters and a story that shares an important message in a surprisingly profound way-you can't miss this high-energy musical that will have you floating out of the theater," says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances and Events.

All these great performances have tickets available. For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows.

