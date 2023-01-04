Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Pavilion is Closed Wednesday, January 4

The facility is planned to reopen on Thursday, but watch social media accounts for updates.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Washington Pavilion is Closed Wednesday, January 4

Due to snow accumulations, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. This closure includes the Box Office, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café. The facility is planned to reopen on Thursday, but watch social media accounts for updates.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.



Washington Pavilion is Closed Tuesday, January 3 Photo
Washington Pavilion is Closed Tuesday, January 3
Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café.
Nick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Ne Photo
Nick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Next Month
Nick Swardson is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Known for his co-starting roles with Adam Sandler, his character Terry on “Reno 911”, “Grandma's Boy”, “Bucky Larson” and his own shows, Comedy Central's “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick”.
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January Photo
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January
ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will make its Sioux Falls debut on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage January 13–14, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; The Premiere Play Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; The Premiere Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Washington Pavilion is Closed Wednesday, January 4Washington Pavilion is Closed Wednesday, January 4
January 4, 2023

​​​​​​​Due to snow accumulations, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Washington Pavilion is Closed Tuesday, January 3Washington Pavilion is Closed Tuesday, January 3
January 3, 2023

Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café.
Nick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Next MonthNick Swardson Brings the Make Joke From Face Tour to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Next Month
January 3, 2023

Nick Swardson is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Known for his co-starting roles with Adam Sandler, his character Terry on “Reno 911”, “Grandma's Boy”, “Bucky Larson” and his own shows, Comedy Central's “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick”.
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in JanuaryON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January
December 29, 2022

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will make its Sioux Falls debut on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage January 13–14, 2023.
Legendary Off-Broadway Musical Comedy NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Comes To Sioux FallsLegendary Off-Broadway Musical Comedy NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Comes To Sioux Falls
December 20, 2022

The Orpheum Theater Center presents four performances of NEWSical the Musical January 20–22, 2023.
share