Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center Partner With Five Preferred Caterers

From continental breakfast buffets to beautifully plated dinners, these caterers offer a variety of cuisines, presentation options and price points for any sized gatherin

By: Jun. 12, 2023

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center are the premier venues for your wedding, corporate event, gala, holiday party or private celebration, and now they are partnering with five preferred caterers to meet all your events needs. From continental breakfast buffets to beautifully plated dinners, these caterers offer a variety of cuisines, presentation options and price points for any sized gathering.

 

In addition to our on-site caterer, Leonardo’s Café, the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center are proud to partner with the following local caterers:

  • Chef Dominique’s Catering
  • Chef Jeni & Company
  • En Place Catering
  • Roll’n Pin Catering

 

“We are so proud to partner with these local, sought-after caterers to offer events beyond your expectations in our beautiful venues,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We know that every significant event begins with booking the location, but what people talk about after it’s all over is the food. Make your event memorable by hosting it at the Washington Pavilion or Orpheum Theater.”

 

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center offer both premium and accessible venue and catering options for every kind of event and take pride in helping you turn your wedding or holiday party vision into reality. Our dedicated Events Team is here to ensure that your planning process flows smoothly and that the details of your special day are unique, delicious and stress-free.

 

To book your next event, contact our professional Event Team at 605-731-2345, events@WashingtonPavilion.org or events@SiouxFallsOrpheum.com. For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Events.

 

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

 



