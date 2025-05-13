Washington Pavilion Welcomes Katie Hagen as New Marketing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion will welcome Katie Hagen, M.S., as its new Marketing Director. Hagen officially stepped into the role on May 5, bringing more than 20 years of experience in marketing strategy, creative direction and audience insights.

Her appointment comes as the Washington Pavilion prepares to celebrate the retirement of Christine Bruning, who has led the organization's marketing efforts for nearly eight years. Bruning's last day will be May 16.

“We're thrilled to welcome Katie to the Washington Pavilion,” says Cameron Ostrom, Chief Revenue Officer. “Her strategic mindset, creative energy and data-driven approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow our impact and connect with our community in more meaningful ways.”

Hagen most recently served as Insights Director and Creative Director at Epicosity, where she helped organizations make data-informed decisions rooted in brand positioning and audience understanding. She previously held leadership roles at Lawrence & Schiller and Paulsen, partnering with regional and national brands across industries. She holds a Master of Strategic Communication from Butler University and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Communications from Morningside University.

Christine Bruning will officially retire on May 16, 2025. During her tenure, Bruning played a key role in shaping the Washington Pavilion brand and elevating its presence throughout the region.

“Chris has been a passionate, steady leader and a true ambassador of our mission,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We're deeply grateful for her years of service and the creativity, warmth and heart she brought to the role every day.”

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 41% Yellow Face - 17% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!