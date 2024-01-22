Washington Pavilion Introduces Adult Night Experience With Cosmos and Cocktails Event

Cosmos and Cocktails will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 6–8 p.m.
The Washington Pavilion will introduce a new programming experience, offering adults (21+) the opportunity to explore the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium without the kiddos! Cosmos and Cocktails will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 6–8 p.m.
“We have been eager to introduce a unique experience like this for adults only, especially since the opening of our planetarium! It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone 21 and older to indulge their inner child and explore the wonders of our art and science museums — plus enjoy some fun, themed cocktails,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Programming, Education and Exhibits for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We look forward to offering adult nights more regularly in the future!”
Tickets for the event are on sale now and available online or at the Box Office upon arrival. Ticket price includes museums access, one film showing and one drink ticket. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.
