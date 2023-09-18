Washington Pavilion Celebrates New H2O Workshop With Official Grand Opening Events

The Washington Pavilion is excited to commemorate one of our newest, most captivating attractions in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, H2O Workshop, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand opening event. This immersive water experience, which debuted in July, has already won over kids and parents alike with its vibrant, interactive and educational features.

“It's abundantly clear that H2O Workshop is destined to become a favorite within the Kirby Science Discovery Center,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We eagerly anticipate celebrating this incredible new feature with a well-deserved ribbon-cutting ceremony and free admission day for the community later this week, thanks to Sanford Underground Research Facility.”

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, September 21, at 1 p.m. in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The media is invited to attend.

The community will be treated to an exciting grand opening event, including free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center on Saturday, September 23. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore more than a hundred science exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center including H2O Workshop and access the eight galleries of our Visual Arts Center at no cost from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. The day also will include fun, hands-on activities such as a cloud chamber provided by event sponsor Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF).

“The Sanford Underground Research Facility is proud to sponsor the H2O Workshop and the free museum admission at the Washington Pavilion's Kirby Science Center,” says Mike Headley, Executive Director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority and Laboratory Director of SURF. “We look forward to participating in this wonderful event and sharing the exciting story of Sanford Underground Research Facility with our neighbors in eastern South Dakota.”

In July 2022, the Washington Pavilion shared the exciting news of a philanthropic donation exceeding $1.2 million from the estate of Patricia Knutson, who included the gift in her will. With the Kirby Science Discovery Center as its benefactor, a portion of this generous gift was used to create the new immersive water experience. For more information about the H2O Workshop, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/H2O.