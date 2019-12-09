Visual Arts Center At The Washington Pavilion Announces New Gallery Name

Exciting changes are taking place at the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion. A substantial naming rights agreement has elevated the former South Dakota Gallery.

The space previously known as the South Dakota Gallery has been renamed the "Bates Trimble Gallery." Karen Bates Trimble generously agreed to contribute $100,000 over 10 years to the Washington Pavilion for the naming rights of the space.

"It is gratifying to give back to my hometown through this ongoing partnership with the Washington Pavilion. Not only am I preserving my family legacy (Bates and Trimble), but also advancing the arts for future generations in the Sioux Falls community," explains Bates Trimble.

Bates Trimble is a former Sioux Falls resident and 1962 Washington High School graduate with a strong connection to her old school and a desire to give back to her hometown. The gallery is located in the northwest corner of the first floor of the Visual Arts Center and displays artwork focused on a South Dakota theme.

"We are thrilled to partner with Karen on this gallery naming in honor of her family. Her passion for giving back to Sioux Falls and its community members was immediately clear to us when we spoke for the first time. The Washington Pavilion is honored to have Karen's support in highlighting South Dakota art and artists in our Visual Arts Center," says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Development Officer.

The Visual Arts Center is largely funded by donations. Naming rights and other sponsorships support high-quality exhibitions and enhanced educational experiences in the galleries. For more information about the Visual Arts Center or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.





