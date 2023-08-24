The Premiere Playhouse Announces Titles Of 2024 The Premiere Premieres

The finalist titles to be produced by TPP are Comfortably Single by Leigh Spencer and Hearing by Richard Swanson.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) has announced the locally written plays selected for their second annual production of The Premiere Premieres, a mainstage production that serves as the culmination of a year long new play development program.

The finalist titles to be produced by TPP are Comfortably Single by Leigh Spencer and Hearing by Richard Swanson. The two plays were selected through an adjudication process at TPP's recent Festival of New Plays on August 19th where five semi-finalists showcased their work.

Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, states his excitement for this year's plays: "The plays chosen for this season's The Premiere Premieres are special in that they are not only written with excellent artistry by local writers, but they each somehow connect to our organization's mission through their themes and content, which I particularly resonate with." Mayes praises all plays showcased at the festival, "All of the semi-finalist plays are inspiring pieces of theatre that each have something unique to offer - Sioux Falls is filled with undiscovered talent and we are honored to be a small part of discovering them."

About the Festival of New Plays and The Premiere Premieres: The three phase program serves as a platform and development lab for local artists creating original theatrical works. Through an open submission and blind review process, TPP seeks out new, original one-act plays generated by talent residing in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Phase 1). The five semi-finalist submissions are invited to produce concert readings in front of an esteemed panel of adjudicators at their Festival of New Plays (Phase 2). From these readings, two finalist plays are chosen for full production treatment and further play development opportunities in TPP's annual production of The Premiere Premieres (Phase 3).

The other plays showcased at this year's Festival of New Plays were Could Have Been Me by Sara Dockter, The Inchworm and the Albatross by Hope Dunkle, and Well Wishes by Avianna Steen. The panel of adjudicators for the all-day event were Jayna Gearheart Fitzsimmons (Augustana University Department of Theatre + Bare Bodkins Theatre Company), Debbi Jones (Monstrous Little Theatre Company), and Luke Tatge (Goodnight Theatre Collective).

Season 21's production of The Premiere Premieres runs February 15th to 18th of 2024 at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Buy your tickets today online at Click Here, by calling the box office at 605-367-6000, or in person at the box office (301 S. Main Avenue). Ticket prices start at $35.00 + taxes/fees; student prices ($15.00 + taxes/fees) and group rates (10% off of 10 or more) available by going in person to purchase tickets at the box office. Save money on all Season 21 productions by purchasing a season subscription here: https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/season-subscriptions/. Support local theatre!




