TASTE OF SIOUX FALLS Returns October 2 with Food, Art, and Community

Taste of Sioux Falls will return on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 5:30–8:00 p.m. at the Canopy by Hilton in the Downtown Sioux Falls Steel District. Now in its 11th year, the signature fundraiser for SculptureWalk brings together more than 250 guests for an evening of culinary excellence and community impact.

This year’s event features a curated lineup of local restaurants, including BibiSol, Big Sioux Burger, Cascata Italian Cuisine, CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, Dakota Craft Links, Dahlia Kitchen + Bar, En Place Catering, M.B. Haskett, Minerva's, Mirabella Ristorante, Ode to Food and Drinks, Parker's Bistro, R Wine Bar, The Lodge Bar & Grill at Jacobson Plaza, and The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips. Tickets are $175 and are available now.

In addition to food and drink, guests can participate in raffles for exclusive prize packages valued up to $2,500, including experiences, fine art, luxury items, and gift cards. Prizes range from symphony subscriptions and downtown spa packages to high-end jewelry and culinary adventures. Winners will be announced during the event, though attendance is not required to claim prizes.

Ticket Information

Taste of Sioux Falls

Thursday, October 2, 2025 – 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Canopy by Hilton, Downtown Sioux Falls Steel District

Event tickets are $175, with raffle tickets available for $25. Purchase tickets or donate at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls.

About SculptureWalk Sioux Falls

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing art to the public through an annual outdoor sculpture exhibit across downtown Sioux Falls. The program currently includes more than 60 original works and is also responsible for maintaining the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk welcomes more than 300,000 visitors annually.