Spotlight Theatre Company Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spotlight Theatre Company invites audiences of all ages to tumble down the rabbit hole with their enchanting production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Orpheum Theater Center. This adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved classic will run for five performances only, May 1-4, 2025.

The production transforms the Orpheum Theater Center stage into a fantastical wonderland where nothing is quite as it seems. Audiences will join Alice on her extraordinary adventure as she encounters the White Rabbit, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, tap-dancing cards, the tyrannical Queen of Hearts and a host of other unforgettable characters.

“Our production of 'Alice in Wonderland' combines innovative staging, spectacular costumes and whimsical music to create an immersive experience that will delight both children and adults,” says Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company. “This talented cast has embraced the wonderful absurdity of Wonderland, creating characters that are both familiar and surprising. Audiences will leave the theater with a renewed sense of wonder and perhaps a reminder that sometimes the best way to understand our world is to live in the moment!”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community.

Don't miss this timeless story of adventure, imagination and pure fun at the Orpheum Theater Center! To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Comments