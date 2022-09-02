Spend a Fun-Filled Day at the Sidewalk Arts Festival Saturday, September 10

As the end of summer gets closer, so does one of the longest running festivals in Sioux Falls. The 59th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exciting event is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of shopping with local vendors while supporting the Washington Pavilion.

Admission is FREE. The region's largest one-day arts festival takes place in downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 13th Street, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 230 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance, and engaging activities are provided for children. Several long-time vendors have reserved booths, and many new vendors will participate for the first time. The Washington Pavilion will also offer one-day flash sales on show tickets and memberships, available only in person the day of the festival.

Additional FREE entertainment will be offered throughout the day in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden located along 11th Street between Dakota and Main. Everyone's favorite dinosaur Radley Rex will make appearances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sidewalk Arts Festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Washington Pavilion, helping to support our mission of delivering memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich.

For additional information, such as a full vendor list and parking recommendations, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/SWAF.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.