Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spend a Fun-Filled Day at the Sidewalk Arts Festival Saturday, September 10

This exciting event is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of shopping with local vendors while supporting the Washington Pavilion.

Sioux Falls News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

As the end of summer gets closer, so does one of the longest running festivals in Sioux Falls. The 59th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exciting event is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of shopping with local vendors while supporting the Washington Pavilion.

Admission is FREE. The region's largest one-day arts festival takes place in downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 13th Street, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 230 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance, and engaging activities are provided for children. Several long-time vendors have reserved booths, and many new vendors will participate for the first time. The Washington Pavilion will also offer one-day flash sales on show tickets and memberships, available only in person the day of the festival.

Additional FREE entertainment will be offered throughout the day in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden located along 11th Street between Dakota and Main. Everyone's favorite dinosaur Radley Rex will make appearances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sidewalk Arts Festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Washington Pavilion, helping to support our mission of delivering memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich.

For additional information, such as a full vendor list and parking recommendations, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/SWAF.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.




More Hot Stories For You


Individual Tickets for South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 Season On Sale TomorrowIndividual Tickets for South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 Season On Sale Tomorrow
August 25, 2022

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has announced that individual tickets to its 2022-23 season concerts will go on sale Friday, August 26th. The SDSO’s 2022-23 season promises inspiring works for chorus and orchestra featuring Mozart’s haunting final masterpiece, Requiem, and more.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and More Added To Washington Pavilion 2022-23 SeasonR.E.S.P.E.C.T. and More Added To Washington Pavilion 2022-23 Season
August 18, 2022

The Washington Pavilion is adding great new shows to the 2022-23 performance season. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a “Bonus Bundle” package of BUDDY – The Buddy Holly Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will go on sale next week, and FOREVER YOUNG will open the season in October.
Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion Go On Sale FridayTickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion Go On Sale Friday
August 8, 2022

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played an eight-show run in 2017, returns to Sioux Falls for a limited engagement October 21–23, 2022, at the Washington Pavilion.
Visual Arts Center Partners With Sioux Falls Arts Council to Co-Curate Shultz GalleryVisual Arts Center Partners With Sioux Falls Arts Council to Co-Curate Shultz Gallery
August 2, 2022

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has partnered with the Sioux Falls Arts Council to co-curate its Shultz Gallery, one of eight galleries in the museum.
Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
August 2, 2022

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the brand new non-equity national touring production of the Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN.