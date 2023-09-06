South Dakota Symphony Receives $2 Million Gift From T. Denny Sanford

Generous gift will fund music education programs for children.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

The Premiere Playhouse Announces Cast Of 21st Season Opener THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 1 The Premiere Playhouse Announces Cast Of 21st Season Opener THE LITTLE MERMAID
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 2 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
The Premiere Playhouse Announces Titles Of 2024 The Premiere Premieres Photo 3 The Premiere Playhouse Announces Titles Of 2024 The Premiere Premieres
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Opening of New Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium Photo 4 Washington Pavilion Celebrates Opening of New Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) announce today a donation of $2 million from philanthropist and First PREMIER Bank founder T. Denny Sanford. The gift will support and grow the SDSO's music education programs for children including the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra, Music Composition Academies, Young People's Concerts, SDSO musicians performing in schools, and a new introductory orchestra concert for families.

 

"The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is enriching the lives of our young people and building audiences of the future,” Mr. Sanford said. “I am very proud to support these wonderful music education programs that inspire children throughout our region and our state.”

 

SDSO Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said, “T. Denny Sanford is a longtime supporter of youth activities. He understands that music education teaches lifelong skills like teamwork and perseverance, and his gift is an investment in building better students through music. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Sanford for his visionary philanthropy.”

 

Music Director Delta David Gier agreed, “This donation continues the incredible momentum at the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and the tremendous endorsement of how music can transform a child's life.”

 

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming, community engagement, and statewide outreach through the Lakota Music Project. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who comprise the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.



RELATED STORIES - Sioux Falls

1
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Opening of New Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetar Photo
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Opening of New Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium

Prepare to be transported beyond the stars as the Washington Pavilion proudly introduces the state-of-the-art Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium. This weekend marks the commencement of an extraordinary new experience, inviting the community to witness the universe in an entirely new light.

2
Auditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SD Photo
Auditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SD

DWU Theatre is seeking actors for the Fall Production of 'Hedda Gabler' by Henrik Ibsen.

3
The Premiere Playhouse Announces Cast Of 21st Season Opener THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
The Premiere Playhouse Announces Cast Of 21st Season Opener THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) has announced the all-star cast of their upcoming Season 21 mainstage season opener, The Little Mermaid!

4
The Premiere Playhouse Announces Titles Of 2024 The Premiere Premieres Photo
The Premiere Playhouse Announces Titles Of 2024 The Premiere Premieres

The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) has announced the locally written plays selected for their second annual production of The Premiere Premieres, a mainstage production that serves as the culmination of a year long new play development program.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Sioux Falls SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You