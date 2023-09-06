South Dakota Symphony Receives $2 Million Gift From T. Denny Sanford

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) announce today a donation of $2 million from philanthropist and First PREMIER Bank founder T. Denny Sanford. The gift will support and grow the SDSO's music education programs for children including the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra, Music Composition Academies, Young People's Concerts, SDSO musicians performing in schools, and a new introductory orchestra concert for families.

"The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is enriching the lives of our young people and building audiences of the future,” Mr. Sanford said. “I am very proud to support these wonderful music education programs that inspire children throughout our region and our state.”

SDSO Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said, “T. Denny Sanford is a longtime supporter of youth activities. He understands that music education teaches lifelong skills like teamwork and perseverance, and his gift is an investment in building better students through music. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Sanford for his visionary philanthropy.”

Music Director Delta David Gier agreed, “This donation continues the incredible momentum at the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and the tremendous endorsement of how music can transform a child's life.”

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming, community engagement, and statewide outreach through the Lakota Music Project. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who comprise the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.