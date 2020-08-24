South Dakota Symphony Orchestra 2020-21 Season Tickets On Sale Now

The concert season begins October 3 with all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has announced tickets for all 2020-21 concerts season on sale starting today, Monday, August 24. Classical tickets start at $15 with a variety of bundles to save on purchases of multiple concerts.

The concert season begins October 3 with all six of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerti, and a celebration of the music from the SDSO's Lakota Music Project with the concert Victory Songs on October 24. Other classical performances this season include an entire performance of Mozart symphonies, an evening of passionate and romantic music for Valentine's Day, Haydn's moving "Seven Last Words of Christ," and Beethoven's beloved Ninth Symphony, a concert featuring a world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax. Pops performances include the Popular Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season, and a musical galactic battle, Star Wars vs Star Trek: Music Across Galaxies.

The 2020-21 concert season is as follows:

*All concerts are performed at the Washington Pavilion. Programming, artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.

Health & Safety

SDSO performances at the Washington Pavilion will be scaled in size according to current health and safety guidelines. Health and safety protocols are in place for the Washington Pavilion and the SDSO staff and musicians. These protocols extend to the concert hall including a reserved seating section for those patrons who wish to physically distance. Masks are currently required for SDSO concerts. Policies will be evaluated on a concert-by-concert basis, incorporating the most recent data and scientific information. The SDSO encourages audiences to stay up to date with these policies at sdsymphony.org or to call the Washington Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000.

How to get tickets

Starting today, single tickets are available for purchase in person at the Washington Pavilion Box Office (301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls) or online (www.sdsymphony.org) and by phone (605-367-6000) for all concerts in the 2020-21 season. For pricing and availability, visit www.sdsymphony.org or call (605) 367-6000.

Patrons may purchase a subscription for access to all Pops and Classical concerts at sdsymphony.org/subscribe. Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices, the option to exchange their tickets across performances, and priority reserved seating into the next season to secure your seats for the upcoming 100th anniversary season.

Flex packages are also available on Monday, August 24. Patrons may select four concerts in the SDSO's 2020-21 season as part of the "Choose Your Own 4" package starting at $100, selecting the performances and seating level they desire. Patrons may also purchase "The Quartet" for $160 which offers four flexible date ticket vouchers. More information can be found at sdsymphony.org/offers.

All performances offer discounted group tickets for 15 or more tickets in the same concert. Group tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting sdsymphony.org/offers.

For more information, visit sdsymphony.org or call the Washington Pavilion box office at (605) 367-6000.

