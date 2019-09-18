SD Symphony Opens Season with Gershwin and Special Performance from 16-year-Old Violinist

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) opens its 2019-20 season on Saturday, September 28 with a Gershwin Celebration, highlighting music from George Gershwin's popular repertoire. Featured on the program is 16-year-old violinist, Elizabeth Jerstad, a junior at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, SD, performing Lalo's Symphonie espagnole.

Jerstad began playing violin at the age of 3 and has participated in the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra (SDSYO) since age 6. She has performed in Interlochen Arts Camp, St. Olaf Music Academy and Stringwood Chamber Music Camp, Lincoln High Orchestra and has participated in South Dakota All State Orchestra for the past two years. Most recently, she was selected to participate in the National Youth Orchestra 2 (NYO2) program culminating in performances at the New World Center in Miami Beach and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Thomas Fortner, Assistant Conductor of the SDSO and Music Director of the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra, said, "Elizabeth is a hard-working, dedicated musician. Not only is she a talented violinist, but she is a model orchestral citizen and valuable leader of our Youth Orchestra."

The opening Pops performance is a tribute to the music of George Gershwin, with the SDSO performing works from Catfish Row with bass-baritone, Kevin Deas, and Gershwin's most celebrated orchestral works, Cuban Overture and An American in Paris. Kevin Deas is most acclaimed for his signature portrayal of the title role in Porgy and Bess, having performed it with the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony, and others.

A Gershwin Celebration is one-night-only, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall of the Washington Pavilion. $10 Student Rush tickets are available one hour prior to the concert for any student with a valid student ID.

Purchase tickets by calling (605) 367a??6000, by visiting the Washington Pavilion box office, or by going online to www.sdsymphony.org/.





