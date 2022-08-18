Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and More Added To Washington Pavilion 2022-23 Season

BUDDY – The Buddy Holly Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will go on sale next week, and FOREVER YOUNG will open the season in October.

Aug. 18, 2022  

The Washington Pavilion is adding great new shows to the 2022-23 performance season. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a "Bonus Bundle" package of BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will go on sale next week, and FOREVER YOUNG will open the season in October.

BUDDY - The Buddy Holly Story will take the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage November 2-3, 2022.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, BUDDY tells the enduring tale of the musical icon's meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with more than 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics "That'll Be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy" and "Rave On."

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and will wow audiences February 13-14, 2023. Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The show is sure to transport you to the 1960s Motown era with songs like "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools" and "Respect."

Special pricing is available when you purchase tickets to both shows in this Bonus Bundle package. Series subscribers will enjoy a deep discount when they enhance their four- or six-show Series subscriptions by buying the Bonus Bundle as well.

FOREVER YOUNG, an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time, will perform at the Washington Pavilion October 11, 2022. Starring the most talented guys you'll ever meet, FOREVER YOUNG is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography and, most importantly, a story of how one record player can truly change everything. Packed full of pop, rock and country classics, FOREVER YOUNG is ultimately a tribute to your life ... and your music!

These three great shows are in addition to the already announced 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup:

  • THE BOOK OF MORMON
  • LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL
  • ON YOUR FEET!
  • TOOTSIE
  • MY FAIR LADY
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Tickets for BUDDY and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. go on sale to Pavilion donors August 24, subscribers and members August 25 and the public August 26. FOREVER YOUNG goes on sale to Pavilion donors August 31, subscribers and members September 1 and the public September 2. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows for more details.





