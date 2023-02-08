Prof Brings His WORKHOUSE TOUR To The District On June 13

Prof is bringing his Workhorse Tour to The District on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 with Juice Lord, Bayo, and Willie Wonka.

With lyrical skill matched only by his raucous live shows, Prof has arrived on the national stage. Coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Prof has perfected the art of combining blue collar hard work and unimpeachable content with never taking himself too seriously. His seventh studio album, Horse, due out on his own Stophouse Music Group label April 14, 2023, is set to let the world at large in on a secret that music fans already know, Prof is a force to be reckoned with.

Horse is the culmination of his personal Rocky training montage, but you can't call it a comeback, because Prof's numbers have only ever gone up. Horse is a powerful record, showcasing his singular drive and the weirdness of real life that has propelled Prof to the pinnacle of the independent rap music world, bringing his legions of "Gampos", as his fans are affectionately known, alongside him. Horse's 14 tracks include a heavyweight cast of features, from Method Man on "Subpar", to Kevin Gates' big sound gracing "Devils Gate", and a brilliant appearance from Redman on "Pack a Lunch". Prof's contemporaries have clearly noticed the ever growing Gampo movement bursting out of the Twin Cities. Cozz and Mac Irv also appear on the album, which was produced by Prof alongside a small cadre of close collaborators.

Prof will follow up the release of Horse with a XX city headline tour, hitting marquee live music venues like YY and ZZ, along with some key festival appearances. Riding life sized carpets over his massive crowds and leaving it all on the stage, Prof's live shows have always been more than a concert, they are an experience. As the audiences grow and his production evolves, Prof has moved from survival mode to takeover mode, and one thing is for sure, Prof thrives on the biggest stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 10th at 10:00 am. at etix.com and pepperentertainment.com.